What Ohio State coach Ryan Day said about his team's win over Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions football stuck with Ohio State for the majority of the game Saturday night, but ultimately couldn't grind out a win in a 33-24 defeat. Here's what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had to say about his team's victory.

Penn State Nittany Lions football fell to Ohio State on Saturday. (AP Images)

1.) 'It's not untypical of a Penn State game'

Day expressed pride in his team for pulling through with what he called a "gritty" victory. Day emphasized all week that he didn't think this game would become one-sided even based on the two consecutive defeats the Nittany Lions had suffered coming in. As things turned out, he was right. "It's not untypical of a Penn State game," he said. "It's not what we didn't expect. I thought it would be very much like it happened — certainly frustrating. "We kept swinging away...Just across the board I thought we were gritty, but we didn't panic. We kept swinging. "The goal was just to win the game. We weren't trying to get style points in a game against Penn State. That's not how it works."

2.) Reacting to Penn State's film work

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud said he felt like Penn State's defense was calling out some of Ohio State's plays during the game. Day said that isn't anything unusual, but he was complimentary of the Nittany Lions' plan coming in, which he said gave Ohio State looks it wasn't prepared for. "Sometimes they're right, sometimes they're wrong," he said. "That's all part of it. They call run and sometimes they're right. Sometimes they call pass and they're right. "We do have tendencies. That's what also makes the play-action work and the naked work and some different things like that."

3.) Coping with Penn State's pressure packages