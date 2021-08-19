How Beaver Stadium practices raise the bar for Penn State in August

Any Penn State fan who has walked into Beaver Stadium on game day knows that a unique feeling is had the second you enter the 107,000-seat venue. The same can be said for the members of the Nittany Lions roster, even in a practice environment. Social media was buzzing with photos from drill work under the lights there last Sunday, and one could almost sense an enormous amount of energy through just those visuals. Two players who were there explained why that was the case following a different day of camp on Wednesday night. "Obviously just walking into that stadium, every time it kind of gives off that aura, you know, it's unbelievable," veteran defensive end Nick Tarburton said. "I'm blown away every time I walk in that stadium. "I've been in there a good bit now, and every time you get in there, it's just amazing and you feel it when you get in that stadium with the whole team."

The Beaver Stadium press box sign as seen during the Penn State team media day on Aug. 7, 2021 in State College. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Penn State opened two practices back in the spring to reporters and a mixture of family and fans. The two nights of work featured some position and fundamental drills, 7-on-7 action, and a full-on scrimmage. From the sounds of it, a similar routine is followed during camp, but the live scrimmages take on a different meaning in August when positions are on the line and only days remain until the regular season begins. "There's a different feel," Tarburton said. "With practice, most of the times we'll be scrimmaging during that [time at Beaver Stadium], so it just kind of adds a whole other level of that competitive edge. The stakes are definitely raised in that stadium and we love being able to practice and work in there." What are those 11-on-11, offense versus defense battles, like?

"The scrimmages are, like I said, I think we have one of the best offenses in the country, and competing against them, the stakes are high," Tarburton continued. "As a defense, we see ourselves as one of the most competitive defenses in the country, so that back and forth right there is, it's pretty impressive, and it's a ton of fun each and every opportunity we get to scrimmage against each other." Head coach James Franklin is certainly not through with taking his team on a short trip from the football team's main headquarters to work in their game-day home this month, but at some point, there will come a time when the final whistle sounds there in August, and then the Lions will not be back to the iconic venue until Ball State visits on Sept. 11. After that, there will only be six more chances this year to play at Beaver Stadium, which is another reason why it's easy to understand how important the opportunity to compete there is for everyone in blue and white.

"We treat it like is game day, and it's so important to me personally, and our teammates, because we treat it like a game," receiver Parker Washington said. "We know it's just camp, and we know it's practice, but we treat it like a game because every time we walk in that stadium, there'll be another opponent that we're playing, so we just take that step to make sure that we treat it with respect, like always, and have a positive attitude in Beaver Stadium at all times."