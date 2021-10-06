What Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said about Penn State football

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and, as a result, grew up following Penn State Nittany Lions football rather closely. Speaking ahead of his team's big-time clash with the Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium, Ferentz offered a glowing evaluation of the Penn State program. "I've been following Penn State since I was basically in elementary school, growing up in that part of the country," Ferentz said. "The story doesn't change a heck of a lot. A lot of things that were true when I was young are still true right now. "They have outstanding players. They've always had good players there. I can't remember a year where they didn't. Very well-coached. Coach Franklin really has them playing well right now, at a high rate. Last Saturday is good evidence of that."

In his opening statement, Ferentz gave his appraisal of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who has produced a positive start to the 2021 season after a very rough 2020. Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have seen Clifford twice already — something of a rarity for a team in the Big Ten West. Clifford is 1-1 against Iowa, winning on the road and losing at home last season. Ferentz emphasized the role that Clifford's experience could play in this game. "Offensively, their quarterback is a veteran player, can make any throw that they ask him to make," Ferentz said. "Besides that, he's a dangerous runner. They'll run with him a little bit by design. As dangerous as anything, if it's not there for him, something opens up, he'll pull it down and go. He'll throw off the run or take it and make the yardage necessary for a first down or even more than that. That's where it all starts."



Ferentz was complimentary of the Penn State football wide receivers as a whole. But, as most tend to do, he narrowed in on Jahan Dotson, who has 446 receiving yards and six touchdowns through five games so far this season. "You just watch him play, there's no wasted movement," Ferentz said. "He's concise. Everything is really sharp. I have to think the pro guys watching him, have to like him. He's a really decisive player. He's a talented player, but he's a good football player. He plays hard. "That's the thing about them, they've got a lot of guys that are just really good players. I go back to the '02 game, looked like we were in good shape. Next thing you knew it's overtime. That's what you have to realize, you're playing a team that can close the gap really fast because they've got some guys. He's one of those guys. He's the guy, really good guy."

