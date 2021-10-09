Penn State Nittany Lions football suffered a heartbreaking 23-20 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road on Saturday, their first loss of the season. Here's what Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had to say about his team's win.

Here's what Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said about his team's win over Penn State Nittany Lions football. (AP Images)

1. Clifford impact

The turning point of the game came in the second quarter, when Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford took a hit from Iowa's Jack Campbell and was forced to leave the game. "Obviously when Jack hit the quarterback it was a big, big play," Ferentz said. "...It was a good clean hit, good aggressive play. That's what happens when you let a guy come running in there like that." Penn State totaled just 95 yards of offense in the second half following Clifford's injury, after racking up 192 yards in the first 30 minutes. Backup QB Ta'Quan Roberson was just 7-20 for 34 yards and an interception. "Their [backup quarterback] was in for reasons," Ferentz said. "That's part of the game. It's a hard game."

2. The defining play

The play that broke the game in Iowa's favor was a 44-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Petras to a wide open Nico Ragaini. That touchdown put Iowa ahead 23-20, and Roberson and the Nittany Lions could not mount an answer. Penn State spent much of the game sending pressure, but that play in particular required the Nittany Lions not to blitz, according to Petras. "The touchdown play is something we felt good about during the week," Ferentz. "I don't know if we've played somebody that's brought more pressure than them...So you worry about that a little bit because it can get a little sticky. But it's just executed so well. That's not an easy throw. Spencer did a great job."

3.Containing Dotson