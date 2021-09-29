What Indiana head coach Tom Allen said ahead of IU's clash with Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions football meets Indiana on Saturday under the lights at Beaver Stadium in what will be a rematch of last season's 36-35 Indiana victory in overtime. Indiana coach Tom Allen met with reporters earlier this week to speak about the game and his team. Here's what he had to say.

Penn State Nittany Lions football will take on Indiana inside Beaver Stadium this week. (Associated Press)

1. 'A tremendous challenge'

Allen is preparing his team for what he thinks will be a difficult game on Saturday inside Beaver Stadium. Last season's victory over the Nittany Lions was only the second in 24 tries for the Hoosiers, who have never won in 11 trips to Beaver Stadium. "Very important week of preparation," Allen said. "Great challenge against Penn State, a very, very difficult environment at night." RELATED: 10 Questions: Mathias Barnwell opens up about Penn State commitment Allen said he's "excited" for the opportunity. "Obviously a really good football team, top five team in the country right now. Coach Franklin does a tremendous job in both recruiting and player development and the way their team performs. Tremendous challenge and opportunity for this football team this week."

2. A launching pad for Indiana's program

Penn State fans won't love talking about the game between this two programs in Bloomington last season, which saw the Hoosiers claim a 36-35 overtime win in controversial fashion. The victory sparked Indiana's best season by win percentage since 1967. The Hoosiers beat three ranked opponents and only narrowly fell to Ohio State on the road in a game that could have inserted them into the College Football Playoff discussion. Allen was asked to reflect on that win over the Nittany Lions, and the impact it has made for the Indiana program. "There's no question that it was a big win," he said. "I think that's been stated many times. When you beat a team of that caliber in regards to their tradition, the way they've won, how good they are, being a top-10 team at that point in the season. "Just have been close with them before. Being able to find ways to finish. We all know how that game played itself out. To be able to come back there in the end on that final drive, win in overtime, it just gives a tremendous surge of confidence to your guys. "I think the ability to experience that whole situation as we've gone through and talked about many times, being backs against the wall, playing well at spurts throughout the game, then seeing it slip away at the end. Finding a way in the final drive, the execution that took place by a lot of different individuals, then being able to find a way to finish. I just think those are parts you build in your program. "You mentioned we had some road wins along the way. They're critical. Road games are hard. The environment to play in is tough. Now the next step is to get one of those big road wins where you do beat a top-10 team or ranked team on the road."



3. Michael Penix's bounce back