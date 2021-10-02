What Indiana coach Tom Allen said about his team's loss to Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions football moved to 5-0 on Saturday night with a 24-0 win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Here's what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say about his team's defeat.

What did Indiana football head coach Tom Allen have to say about his team's defeat to Penn State Nittany Lions football? (AP Images)

1. Indiana offense disappoints

Allen was frustrated with the Hoosiers offense, which was held without any points for the first time since 2000. Allen attributed his team's difficulties to an inability to execute, and Penn State's success in making the Hoosiers a one-dimensional offense. "They're a really good defense," Allen said. "They made it hard to run the football consistently." The Hoosiers rushed the ball 24 times on Saturday night for a total of just 69 yards — an average of 2.9 yards per carry.

2. Clifford's mobility causes Indiana defense problems

Allen, as well as Indiana's players, praised Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford's scrambling ability, noting that it created some difficulty for the Indiana defense, which did not collapse the pocked well enough, in the estimation of linebacker Cam Jones. Clifford rushed 10 times for 58 yards — a significant enough total to impact the game, no doubt. "We knew he could scramble and he gets out of the pocket," Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said. "A few of those plays were on myself and other guys, just keeping him contained in the pocket. It's something we need to address."

Clifford's scrambling ability helped create a pair of Penn State touchdowns through the air as well, as the Penn State signal caller used his legs to buy time for receivers to create separation — first on a goal-to-go situation with Brandon Strange, then on fourth down, when he hit Jahan Dotson for a score.

3. Michael Penix Jr. injury update