What does the addition of Khalil Dinkins mean moving forward?
Penn State's Class of 2021 added its first commitment since July Wednesday afternoon when Pennsylvania native Khalil Dinkins announced his decision. The North Allegheny prospect is the 14th player ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news