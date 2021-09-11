What Ball State coach Mike Neu said about his team's loss to Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions football claimed a 44-13 win over Ball State on Saturday inside Beaver Stadium. Ball State head coach Mike Neu met the media after the game to offer some insights, including thoughts on the crowd, Penn State's secondary, and more. Here's what he had to say.

Here's what Ball State head coach Mike Neu had to say about his team's loss to Penn State Nittany Lions football. (AP Images)

1. Crowd impact

Neu said that his team prepared for the environment it was set to walk into inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday, but, regardless, the 105,000 fans in attendance on Saturday made things difficult on his team. "The crowd was awesome," he said. "The student section was awesome down at their end doing their part. "Certainly, they made it tough to hear. We know that going in. You've got to be able to execute."

2. Penn State's secondary makes impact

Penn State head coach James Franklin frequently praised his secondary in the buildup to the 2021 season, and Neu offered similar thoughts on Saturday. "They do a good job mixing it up," he said. "They were challenging us at the line of scrimmage in press coverage at times. "They're talented. You look out there on the field, you see the length of the corners, you see the size of the safeties — they're talented. It's a good unit on the back end. It's a great challenge for us. My hat's off to them. "Coach Franklin and his staff have definitely done a good job in recruiting."



3. Red Zone disappointment