What Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said about Penn State ahead of Saturday

Penn State Nittany Lions football is set to host Auburn on Saturday in just the third meeting ever between the two schools with plenty of proud gridiron history. First-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke with reporters earlier this week to offer his take on the game, and share some opinions on Penn State. Let's dive into what he said, below:

Penn State Nittany Lions football hosts Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. (AP Images)

Dealing with White Out conditions

Harsin and his team will prepare for the crowd noise inside Beaver Stadium in practical ways — with speakers at practice and by simulating scenarios where players can't hear their teammates. Above all, though, Harsin wants his team to lean into the challenges that the environment creates. "Embrace it. Be a guy that embraces that," he said. "Enjoy the opportunity to play in somebody else's house and to go in there and play good football. So to me, it's more really about the mind-set that you take into the week and what you have as you look forward to playing on the road somewhere else." RELATED: Penn State NFL roundup: Godwin & Nassib come up big, rookies make debuts Harsin is determined not to use the environment as an excuse. "We're not going to make any excuses throughout the week," he said. "We'll have all the opportunities to prepare ourselves properly, and if we do that right it's just a matter of playing and getting out there and enjoying the environment, enjoying the opportunity of being in somebody's house and going out there and executing what we need to do."

Thoughts on Penn State's front seven

Harsin is expecting a challenge from Penn State's front seven given what he's seen from the Nittany Lions on film. He challenged his scout team to put in a good week of practice in order to prepare his offensive line for what they might come up against on Saturday. "I think Penn State’s front is very good," Harsin said. "I think their front seven, they do a very good job. I think their linebackers are very good players. That’s a program that’s historically had some very good linebackers in it, and their D-line plays hard. I think schematically they do things with them that creates a challenge, so that’s going to be something for our offensive line that we know that we have to go out there and we’ve got to be able to get that done from this week in practice."

Harsin lists Penn State standouts