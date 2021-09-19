What Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said about his team's loss to Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions football claimed a massive 28-20 win over the Auburn Tigers in front of a White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke with reporters after the game to give his take on the action. Here's what he had to say.

Penn State Nittany Lions football defeated Auburn 28-20 at Beaver Stadium. (AP Images)

1. Fourth down play call

RELATED: Recruit Reactions following Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn Auburn's best chance at forcing overtime came on fourth-and-goal from the Penn State 2-yard line with about three minutes remaining on the clock, and Penn State leading by eight. The Tigers, who had run the ball extremely well all night, elected to pass at the game's crucial moment. Bo Nix lofted up a fade to Kobe Hudson, who got nowhere near it. "Obviously we didn't execute it and it didn't play out how we wanted," Harsin said. "So those are things that you go through in the game plan. Believe it or not, we actually spend time on it, working through it and working through the different scenarios and getting to that moment. That's the play selection that you had and that you choose, so. We went to that play and it didn't hit like we wanted it to. "There's five possibilities on that play right there to give ourselves the best chance to get somebody in the end zone. I've got to go back -- before I make any comment on, you know, was that the right decision? I've got to go back and watch and see where the progression starts."

2. Absence of a pass rush

Coming into the game, Auburn had gotten to the opposing quarterback eight times in 120 minutes of football. The Tigers were credited with just one team sack — and that was via a rather questionable intentional grounding penalty called against Sean Clifford. Other than that, Auburn couldn't muster much against the Penn State offensive line in the passing game. "There was one [Clifford[ stood back there for what seemed like 10 seconds early in the game; I thought we had a better pass rush after that," Harsin said. "But you've got to find ways to get after the quarterback, and you've got to find ways to get the ball out of his hands. "He escaped a couple times from what I remember and made some throws on the perimeter. That goes back to coverage, so we've got to be able to plaster long enough with guys out of the pocket. So ultimately, yeah, if you can get after the passer and create some of those lanes, then he's got to work through it. He's good and he's mobile and he's able to do those things, so I didn't think that we would keep him in the pocket the entire time. But we've got to do a better job of that. If guys are scrambling, we've got to continue to keep covering our man and not getting a throw downfield -- or at least make it a contested catch and try to get a hand on the ball."

3. Passing Game