Well-timed bye week has Penn State football primed for stretch run

"I just rested — like a lot," Brisker said Wednesday night. "...Just trying to get healthy and things like that. Doing extra work, extra stretching and cold tubs."

Concluding a brutal six-game run with an especially grueling road game against Iowa, Brisker's appreciation for the bye week last week is shared by many within the program.

The bye week came at a great time for the Nittany Lions to get healthy after leaving Iowa City with more than their fair share of injuries — including one that will force star defensive tackle PJ Mustipher to watch the rest of the season from the sidelines.

Chief among those concerns for the Nittany Lions and their fans is the status of Sean Clifford, who was seen throwing passes at Penn State practice on Wednesday. James Franklin said Clifford is sharing time equally under center with fellow signal callers Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux.

"Fluid is a good word to describe kind of where we're at right now, and just kind of take it day by day," Franklin said. "We want to try to make sure, like we always do, that the guys that are going to play the most reps in the game, the starters, are getting the majority of the reps, and that's hard to say right now."

Clifford's appearance at practice might have been a pleasant surprise for Nittany Lions fans, but it wasn't the first time he's participated since his injury, according to Franklin. He no doubt benefitted from the extra week of rest.

The same can be said for safety Jonathan Sutherland, who participated in practice on Wednesday despite leaving the game against Iowa. Brisker and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie both went down with knocks against the Hawkeyes and, despite, returning to the game, will no doubt have been thankful for the additional rest. The status of running backs Devyn Ford and John Lovett, who each left the Iowa game, has not been addressed by Franklin.

"We had a bunch of injuries in the Iowa game, a bunch of guys that got knocked out and did not come back," Franklin said. "That's a physical football team. It was a physical game. So yeah, from that perspective, we were fortunate to have the bye to get to get a lot of those guys healthy and back."

Franklin said he prefers having the bye near the middle of the season — in Penn State's case, it serves as a perfect dividing line between the first and second halves of the regular season.

The final six games for the Nittany Lions are just as challenging — if not more so. Games against Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State would each be top-10 clashes if they were played this week, with Penn State hitting the road for two of those contests.

"Sometimes the byes are a little screwy where someone gets a bye really early in the season like week two, or week 10 or 11," Franklin said. "I think whenever possible, you'd hope the conference would say we're going to try to get the byes somewhere in the middle of the season."