Weekend Recruiting Preview: June 4-6

The first of four major recruiting weekends has finally arrived!

In addition to two important camps Saturday and Sunday, Penn State is hosting three official visitors in RB Kaytron Allen, OL Ryan Brubaker and Saf. Keon Sabb. On top of that, 2022 Saf. Sherrod Covil will be on campus tomorrow, with LB Shawn Murphy making the trip on Sunday.

Overall, Blue White Illustrated has confirmed more than 80 Division I prospects who are expected inside the football complex to either visit or camp this weekend.

Subscribers can join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for all the details. If you're not a subscriber, take advantage of two month months FREE with our limited time offer!