Week Two Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Ball State

Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Two matchup against Ball State.

The Nittany Lions are set to play in front of a full Beaver Stadium crowd for the first time since November 30, 2019, in a 27-6 victory over Rutgers that helped Penn State punch a ticket to the Cotton Bowl, where it beat Memphis.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have not played a true road game since 2019. They beat FCS program Western Illinois in Week 1, though the 10-point margin of victory was not quite as convincing as we may have expected.

This season, Blue White Illustrated will track the picks made by experts on the Penn State beat and from the national media, recording the accuracy of their picks every week.

With bigger games on the Week Two slate, there is not as much input from national media this week, so we'll focus on the picks from the local media with some picks from national media sprinkled in for taste.

