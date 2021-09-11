Week Two Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Ball State
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Two matchup against Ball State.
The Nittany Lions are set to play in front of a full Beaver Stadium crowd for the first time since November 30, 2019, in a 27-6 victory over Rutgers that helped Penn State punch a ticket to the Cotton Bowl, where it beat Memphis.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, have not played a true road game since 2019. They beat FCS program Western Illinois in Week 1, though the 10-point margin of victory was not quite as convincing as we may have expected.
This season, Blue White Illustrated will track the picks made by experts on the Penn State beat and from the national media, recording the accuracy of their picks every week.
With bigger games on the Week Two slate, there is not as much input from national media this week, so we'll focus on the picks from the local media with some picks from national media sprinkled in for taste.
BWI Staff Picks
Nate Bauer, (1-0) — Penn State 37, Ball State 13
Greg Pickel (1-0) — Penn State 40, Ball State 14
David Eckert (0-1) — Penn State 45, Ball State 17
Matt Herb (0-1) Penn State 38, Ball State 14
Ryan Snyder (0-1) — Penn State 38, Ball State 7
Straight Up Picks
Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports (1-0) — Penn State 38, Ball State 17
Jon Sauber, CDT (0-1) — Penn State 34, Ball State 7
Kyle J Andrews, CDT (1-0) — Penn State 40, Ball State 7
Lauren Muthler, CDT (0-1) — Penn State 31, Ball State 17
Nate Cobler, CDT (0-1) — Penn State 37, Ball State 10
Josh Moyer, CDT (0-1) — Penn State 34, Ball State 13
Bob Flounders, PennLive (0-1) — Penn State 33, Ball State 17
Dave Jones, PennLive (0-1) — Penn State 31, Ball State 14
Daniel Gallen, PennLive (0-1) — Penn State 35, Ball State 14
Joe Hermitt, PennLive (0-1) — Penn State 31, Ball State 14
Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (0-1) — Penn State 45, Ball State 17
Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (0-1) — Penn State 38, Ball State 7
Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (0-1) —Penn State 34, Ball State 10
Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (0-1) — Penn State 38, Ball State 17
Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (0-1) — Penn State 35, Ball State 20
Mike Gross, LNP (0-1) — Penn State 33, Ball State 17
Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (1-0) — Penn State 38, Ball State 17
Frank Bodani, York Daily Record (0-1) — Penn State 37, Ball State 15
Robby General, Muncie Star-Press (0-0) — Penn State 31, Ball State 21
Picks Against The Spread
Bosun Akinpelu, Statsalt (0-0) — Ball State +22.5
Joe Williams, Sportsbook Wire (0-0) — Penn State -22.5
Devin Platana, Fanduel.com (0-0) — Penn State -22.5
Pickswise.com (no author, 0-0) — Penn State -22
