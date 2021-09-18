Week Three Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Auburn

Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Three contest against No. 22 Auburn.

White Out conditions are set to descend on Beaver Stadium for this Saturday night, prime time contest between the Nittany Lions and Tigers.

Penn State began its season with a win over a ranked Wisconsin team on the road, then handled the defending MAC champions Ball State rather easily at home in Week Two.

Auburn is in for its first real test, having blown out Akron and FCS Alabama State at home to begin the season.

This season, Blue White Illustrated will track the picks made by experts on the Penn State beat and from the national media, recording the accuracy of their picks every week both against the spread and straight up. Let's get into the predictions.

