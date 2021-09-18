Week Three Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Auburn
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Three contest against No. 22 Auburn.
White Out conditions are set to descend on Beaver Stadium for this Saturday night, prime time contest between the Nittany Lions and Tigers.
Penn State began its season with a win over a ranked Wisconsin team on the road, then handled the defending MAC champions Ball State rather easily at home in Week Two.
Auburn is in for its first real test, having blown out Akron and FCS Alabama State at home to begin the season.
This season, Blue White Illustrated will track the picks made by experts on the Penn State beat and from the national media, recording the accuracy of their picks every week both against the spread and straight up. Let's get into the predictions.
BWI Staff Picks
Nate Bauer, (2-0) — Penn State 31, Auburn 28
Greg Pickel (2-0) — Penn State 35, Auburn 20
David Eckert (1-1) — Penn State 28, Auburn 21
Matt Herb (1-1) Penn State 27, Auburn 24
Ryan Snyder (1-1) — Penn State 28, Auburn 21
Read the BWI staff explain their predictions, HERE
Straight Up Picks
Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports (2-0) — Penn State 26, Auburn 23
Jon Sauber, CDT (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 13
Kyle J Andrews, CDT (2-0) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20
Lauren Muthler, CDT (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 21
Nate Cobler, CDT (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20
Josh Moyer, CDT (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20
Bob Flounders, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 23, Auburn 20
Dave Jones, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 26, Auburn 17
Daniel Gallen, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 24
Joe Hermitt, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 17
Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 31, Auburn 21
Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 24
Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (1-1) — Penn State 29, Auburn 23
Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20
Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (1-1) — Penn State 23, Auburn 20
Mike Gross, LNP (1-1) — Penn State 23, Auburn 16
Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (2-0) — Penn State 20, Auburn 13
Bill Bender, Sporting News (1-0) — Penn State 31, Auburn 24
Alex Hickey, Saturday Tradition (0-0) — Penn State 30, Auburn 13
Christian Clemente, AuburnSports.com (0-0) — Auburn 31, Penn State 28
Michael Casagrande, AL.com (0-0) — Penn State 31, Auburn 28
Evan Dudley, AL.com (0-0) — Auburn 34, Penn State 32
Tom Green, AL.com (0-0) — Penn State 24, Auburn 21
Patrick Greenfield, AL.com (0-0) — Auburn 24, Penn State 18
Mark Heim, AL.com (0-0) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20
Mark Inabinett, AL.com (0-0) — Penn State 31, Auburn 22
Mike Rodak, AL.com (0-0) —Penn State 27, Auburn 24
Picks Against The Spread
Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports (0-0) — Penn State -6
Chip Patterson, CBS Sports (0-0) — Penn State -6
Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports (0-0) — Auburn +6
David Cobb, CBS Sports (0-0) — Penn State -6
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports (0-0) — Penn State -6
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports (0-0) — Auburn +6
Joe Williams, Sportsbook Wire (0-0) — Auburn +4.5
Collin Wilson, Action Network (0-0) — Penn State -4
Howie Kussoy, New York Post (0-0) — Penn State -4
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic (1-0) — Penn State -5.5
Dan Santoramita, The Athletic (0-1) — Penn State -5.5
Jason Starrett, The Athletic (0-1) — Auburn +5.5
Chris Vannini, The Athletic (0-1)— Auburn +5.5
