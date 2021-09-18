 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Auburn
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 08:41:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Week Three Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Auburn

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Three contest against No. 22 Auburn.

White Out conditions are set to descend on Beaver Stadium for this Saturday night, prime time contest between the Nittany Lions and Tigers.

Penn State began its season with a win over a ranked Wisconsin team on the road, then handled the defending MAC champions Ball State rather easily at home in Week Two.

Auburn is in for its first real test, having blown out Akron and FCS Alabama State at home to begin the season.

This season, Blue White Illustrated will track the picks made by experts on the Penn State beat and from the national media, recording the accuracy of their picks every week both against the spread and straight up. Let's get into the predictions.

RELATED: Who are the most realistic QB targets for Penn State football in 2023?

Penn State Nittany Lions football welcomes Auburn to Beaver Stadium: Expert Predictions
BWI Staff Picks 

Nate Bauer, (2-0) — Penn State 31, Auburn 28

Greg Pickel (2-0) — Penn State 35, Auburn 20

David Eckert (1-1) — Penn State 28, Auburn 21

Matt Herb (1-1) Penn State 27, Auburn 24

Ryan Snyder (1-1) — Penn State 28, Auburn 21

Read the BWI staff explain their predictions, HERE

Straight Up Picks 

Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports (2-0) — Penn State 26, Auburn 23

Jon Sauber, CDT (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 13

Kyle J Andrews, CDT (2-0) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20

Lauren Muthler, CDT (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 21

Nate Cobler, CDT (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20

Josh Moyer, CDT (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20

Bob Flounders, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 23, Auburn 20

Dave Jones, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 26, Auburn 17

Daniel Gallen, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 24

Joe Hermitt, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 17

Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (1-1) — Penn State 31, Auburn 21

Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 24

Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (1-1) — Penn State 29, Auburn 23

Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (1-1) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20

Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (1-1) — Penn State 23, Auburn 20

Mike Gross, LNP (1-1) — Penn State 23, Auburn 16

Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (2-0) — Penn State 20, Auburn 13

Bill Bender, Sporting News (1-0) — Penn State 31, Auburn 24

Alex Hickey, Saturday Tradition (0-0) — Penn State 30, Auburn 13

Christian Clemente, AuburnSports.com (0-0) — Auburn 31, Penn State 28

Michael Casagrande, AL.com (0-0) — Penn State 31, Auburn 28

Evan Dudley, AL.com (0-0) — Auburn 34, Penn State 32

Tom Green, AL.com (0-0) — Penn State 24, Auburn 21

Patrick Greenfield, AL.com (0-0) — Auburn 24, Penn State 18

Mark Heim, AL.com (0-0) — Penn State 27, Auburn 20

Mark Inabinett, AL.com (0-0) — Penn State 31, Auburn 22

Mike Rodak, AL.com (0-0) —Penn State 27, Auburn 24


Picks Against The Spread 

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports (0-0) — Penn State -6

Chip Patterson, CBS Sports (0-0) — Penn State -6

Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports (0-0) — Auburn +6

David Cobb, CBS Sports (0-0) — Penn State -6

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports (0-0) — Penn State -6

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports (0-0) — Auburn +6

Joe Williams, Sportsbook Wire (0-0) — Auburn +4.5

Collin Wilson, Action Network (0-0) — Penn State -4

Howie Kussoy, New York Post (0-0) — Penn State -4

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic (1-0) — Penn State -5.5

Dan Santoramita, The Athletic (0-1) — Penn State -5.5

Jason Starrett, The Athletic (0-1) — Auburn +5.5

Chris Vannini, The Athletic (0-1)— Auburn +5.5


*******

