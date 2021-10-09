Week Six Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Iowa

Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Six contest against Iowa.

Both teams enter this game 5-0, with the Nittany Lions coming off a shutout win over Indiana last week and Iowa fresh off a smackdown of Maryland.

For Penn State, it's the second contest of the season against a ranked opponent on the road, after the Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin in Madison to begin the year.

They've won their last three trips to Kinnick Stadium, including a contest in 2019 with current starting QB Sean Clifford under center.

Who are the experts picking to come out on top?