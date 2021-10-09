 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Iowa
Week Six Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Iowa

David Eckert
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Six contest against Iowa.

Both teams enter this game 5-0, with the Nittany Lions coming off a shutout win over Indiana last week and Iowa fresh off a smackdown of Maryland.

For Penn State, it's the second contest of the season against a ranked opponent on the road, after the Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin in Madison to begin the year.

They've won their last three trips to Kinnick Stadium, including a contest in 2019 with current starting QB Sean Clifford under center.

Who are the experts picking to come out on top?

Parker Washington and Penn State Nittany Lions football take on Iowa on Saturday.
BWI Staff Picks 

Nate Bauer, (5-0) — Penn State 20, Iowa 17

Greg Pickel (5-0) — Penn State 27, Iowa 17

David Eckert (4-1) — Penn State 24, Iowa 13

Matt Herb (4-1) — Iowa 24, Penn State 21

Ryan Snyder (4-1) — Penn State 24, Iowa 21

Straight Up Picks 

Jon Sauber, CDT (4-1) — Penn State 17, Iowa 13

Kyle J Andrews, CDT (5-0) — Iowa 17, Penn State 14

Lauren Muthler, CDT (4-1) — Penn State 21, Iowa 17

Nate Cobler, CDT (4-1) — Penn State 17, Iowa 10

Josh Moyer, CDT (4-1) — Iowa 20, Penn State 17

Bob Flounders, PennLive (4-1) — Penn State 20, Iowa 16

Dave Jones, PennLive (4-1) — Iowa 22, Penn State 19

Daniel Gallen, PennLive {4-1) — Iowa 23, Penn State 19

Joe Hermitt, PennLive (4-1) — Penn State 21, Iowa 17

Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (4-1) — Penn State 21, Iowa 16

Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (4-1) — Penn State 21, Iowa 17

Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (4-1) — Penn State 17, Iowa 13

Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (4-1) — Penn State 20, Iowa 17

Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (4-1) — Penn State 20, Iowa 17

Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (5-0) — Penn State 26, Iowa 23

Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports (4-0) — Iowa 20, Penn State 18

Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central (0-0) — Iowa 27, Penn State 17

Bill Bender, Sporting News (2-0) — Penn State 22, Iowa 21

Mike Hlas, The Gazette (Cedar Rapids) (0-0) — Iowa 17, Penn State 14

John Steppe, The Gazette (0-0) — Iowa 24, Penn State 21

Jeff Johnson, The Gazette (0-0) — Iowa 20, Penn State 14

Ben Visser, The Gazette (0-0) — Iowa 24, Penn State 14


Picks Against The Spread 

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports (3-2) — Iowa -2

Chip Patterson, CBS Sports (3-2) — Iowa -2

Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports (1-4) — Penn State +2

David Cobb, CBS Sports (3-2) — Iowa -2

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports (2-3) — Iowa -2

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic (2-0) — Penn State +2.5

Steward Mandel, The Athletic (0-2) — Penn State +2.5

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic (2-0) — Iowa -2.5

Dan Santoramita, The Athletic (1-1) — Penn Sate +2.5

Jason Starrett, The Athletic (0-2) — Iowa -2.5

Chris Vannini, The Athletic (0-2) — Penn State +2.5

Howie Kussoy, New York Post (1-0) — Iowa -2.5

Joe Williams, Sportsbook Wire (0-1) — Iowa -1.5


