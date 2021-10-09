Week Six Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Iowa
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Six contest against Iowa.
Both teams enter this game 5-0, with the Nittany Lions coming off a shutout win over Indiana last week and Iowa fresh off a smackdown of Maryland.
For Penn State, it's the second contest of the season against a ranked opponent on the road, after the Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin in Madison to begin the year.
They've won their last three trips to Kinnick Stadium, including a contest in 2019 with current starting QB Sean Clifford under center.
Who are the experts picking to come out on top?
BWI Staff Picks
Nate Bauer, (5-0) — Penn State 20, Iowa 17
Greg Pickel (5-0) — Penn State 27, Iowa 17
David Eckert (4-1) — Penn State 24, Iowa 13
Matt Herb (4-1) — Iowa 24, Penn State 21
Ryan Snyder (4-1) — Penn State 24, Iowa 21
Read the BWI staff explain their predictions, HERE
Straight Up Picks
Jon Sauber, CDT (4-1) — Penn State 17, Iowa 13
Kyle J Andrews, CDT (5-0) — Iowa 17, Penn State 14
Lauren Muthler, CDT (4-1) — Penn State 21, Iowa 17
Nate Cobler, CDT (4-1) — Penn State 17, Iowa 10
Josh Moyer, CDT (4-1) — Iowa 20, Penn State 17
Bob Flounders, PennLive (4-1) — Penn State 20, Iowa 16
Dave Jones, PennLive (4-1) — Iowa 22, Penn State 19
Daniel Gallen, PennLive {4-1) — Iowa 23, Penn State 19
Joe Hermitt, PennLive (4-1) — Penn State 21, Iowa 17
Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (4-1) — Penn State 21, Iowa 16
Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (4-1) — Penn State 21, Iowa 17
Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (4-1) — Penn State 17, Iowa 13
Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (4-1) — Penn State 20, Iowa 17
Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (4-1) — Penn State 20, Iowa 17
Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (5-0) — Penn State 26, Iowa 23
Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports (4-0) — Iowa 20, Penn State 18
Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central (0-0) — Iowa 27, Penn State 17
Bill Bender, Sporting News (2-0) — Penn State 22, Iowa 21
Mike Hlas, The Gazette (Cedar Rapids) (0-0) — Iowa 17, Penn State 14
John Steppe, The Gazette (0-0) — Iowa 24, Penn State 21
Jeff Johnson, The Gazette (0-0) — Iowa 20, Penn State 14
Ben Visser, The Gazette (0-0) — Iowa 24, Penn State 14
Picks Against The Spread
Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports (3-2) — Iowa -2
Chip Patterson, CBS Sports (3-2) — Iowa -2
Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports (1-4) — Penn State +2
David Cobb, CBS Sports (3-2) — Iowa -2
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports (2-3) — Iowa -2
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic (2-0) — Penn State +2.5
Steward Mandel, The Athletic (0-2) — Penn State +2.5
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic (2-0) — Iowa -2.5
Dan Santoramita, The Athletic (1-1) — Penn Sate +2.5
Jason Starrett, The Athletic (0-2) — Iowa -2.5
Chris Vannini, The Athletic (0-2) — Penn State +2.5
Howie Kussoy, New York Post (1-0) — Iowa -2.5
Joe Williams, Sportsbook Wire (0-1) — Iowa -1.5
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook