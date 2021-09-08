Week One TV Ratings: Penn State and Wisconsin among most watched games

According to SportsMediaWatch.com, Penn State's 16-10 victory was the fifth most-watched game of the weekend, averaging 5.41 million viewers and achieving a 3.0 rating on FOX in the noon window.

Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week One clash with Wisconsin was among the most watched college football games of the first full week of action.

Four games finished with more average viewers than Penn State-Wisconsin during a loaded week of college football action.

Alabama and Miami finished fourth, drawing 5.67 million viewers on average. Third was Ohio State vs. Minnesota on Thursday, which drew 6.30 million on average. Sunday's showdown between Notre Dame and Florida State averaged 7.75 million viewers.

Claiming the top spot was Georgia vs Clemson in prime time on Saturday. That game averaged 8.86 million viewers.

The Nittany Lions found themselves struggling to move the ball early on against the Badgers, but relied on their defense to keep them in the game.



Thanks to some severe difficulties on the part of the Badgers in the red zone, and the excellent punting ability of Jordan Stout, who kept the field position advantage marginal, Penn State made it to halftime tied at 0-0.

The Nittany Lions then found their stride on offense, breaking off several chunk plays to put 16 points on the board.

The win was sealed by late interceptions from Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown — two safeties out of Lackawanna College.

The Nittany Lions take on Ball State at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.