Week Four Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Villanova

 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Villanova
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-25 07:29:16 -0500') }} football Edit

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Four contest against Villanova.

It's Penn State's first meeting with an FCS school since it hammered Idaho 79-7 back in 2019.

Both teams come into this contest 3-0. Penn State is up to No. 6 in the AP Poll, while Villanova sits at No. 11 in the FCS rankings.

There aren't many picks from national media being made this week on this game — and many sportsbooks aren't taking bets due to the lopsided matchup, so many handicappers haven't weighed in.

We can still take the temperature of the local beat, though, heading into this noon kickoff.

Penn State Nittany Lions football welcomes Villanova to Beaver Stadium this week.
BWI Staff Picks 

Nate Bauer, (3-0) — Penn State 48, Villanova 14

Greg Pickel (3-0) — Penn State 50, Villanova 10

David Eckert (2-1) — Penn State 49, Villanova 10

Matt Herb (2-1) — Penn State 45, Villanova 13

Ryan Snyder (2-1) — Penn State 48, Villanova 14

Straight Up Picks 

Jon Sauber, CDT (2-1) — Penn State 48, Villanova 10

Kyle J Andrews, CDT (3-0) — Penn State 60, Villanova 7

Lauren Muthler, CDT (2-1) — Penn State 52, Villanova 10

Nate Cobler, CDT (2-1) — Penn State 40, Villanova 10

Josh Moyer, CDT (2-1) — Penn State 44, Villanova 10

Bob Flounders, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 38, Villanova 3

Dave Jones, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 40, Villanova 14

Daniel Gallen, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 56, Villanova 14

Joe Hermitt, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 42, Villanova 10

Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 37, Villanova 6

Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (2-1) — Penn State 42, Villanova 10

Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (2-1) — Penn State 52, Villanova 14

Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (2-1) — Penn State 45, Villanova 13

Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (2-1) — Penn State 52, Villanova 7

Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (3-0) — Penn State 56, Villanova 10

Pete Fiutak, College Football News (0-0) — Penn State 41, Villanova 13




