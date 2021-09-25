Week Four Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Villanova
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Four contest against Villanova.
It's Penn State's first meeting with an FCS school since it hammered Idaho 79-7 back in 2019.
Both teams come into this contest 3-0. Penn State is up to No. 6 in the AP Poll, while Villanova sits at No. 11 in the FCS rankings.
There aren't many picks from national media being made this week on this game — and many sportsbooks aren't taking bets due to the lopsided matchup, so many handicappers haven't weighed in.
We can still take the temperature of the local beat, though, heading into this noon kickoff.
BWI Staff Picks
Nate Bauer, (3-0) — Penn State 48, Villanova 14
Greg Pickel (3-0) — Penn State 50, Villanova 10
David Eckert (2-1) — Penn State 49, Villanova 10
Matt Herb (2-1) — Penn State 45, Villanova 13
Ryan Snyder (2-1) — Penn State 48, Villanova 14
Read the BWI staff explain their predictions, HERE
Straight Up Picks
Jon Sauber, CDT (2-1) — Penn State 48, Villanova 10
Kyle J Andrews, CDT (3-0) — Penn State 60, Villanova 7
Lauren Muthler, CDT (2-1) — Penn State 52, Villanova 10
Nate Cobler, CDT (2-1) — Penn State 40, Villanova 10
Josh Moyer, CDT (2-1) — Penn State 44, Villanova 10
Bob Flounders, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 38, Villanova 3
Dave Jones, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 40, Villanova 14
Daniel Gallen, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 56, Villanova 14
Joe Hermitt, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 42, Villanova 10
Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (2-1) — Penn State 37, Villanova 6
Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (2-1) — Penn State 42, Villanova 10
Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (2-1) — Penn State 52, Villanova 14
Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (2-1) — Penn State 45, Villanova 13
Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (2-1) — Penn State 52, Villanova 7
Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (3-0) — Penn State 56, Villanova 10
Pete Fiutak, College Football News (0-0) — Penn State 41, Villanova 13
