Week Four Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Villanova

Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Four contest against Villanova.

It's Penn State's first meeting with an FCS school since it hammered Idaho 79-7 back in 2019.

Both teams come into this contest 3-0. Penn State is up to No. 6 in the AP Poll, while Villanova sits at No. 11 in the FCS rankings.

There aren't many picks from national media being made this week on this game — and many sportsbooks aren't taking bets due to the lopsided matchup, so many handicappers haven't weighed in.

We can still take the temperature of the local beat, though, heading into this noon kickoff.

