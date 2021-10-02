 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Indiana
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 08:54:32 -0500') }} football

Week Five Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Indiana

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Five contest against Indiana.

The Nittany Lions enter this game looking to avoid a repeat of last season, when the Hoosiers scored a 36-35 upset win in overtime to begin the campaign.

Penn State enters this game sitting at 4-0, having beaten two ranked teams in Wisconsin and Auburn so far this season.

Indiana, meanwhile, has lost two of its first four games — with those defeats coming to Cincinnati and Iowa, both top-10 teams in the current rankings.

Let's get some input from the local Penn State beat and analysts around the country as to how this one could shake out.

Penn State Nittany Lions football welcomes Indiana to Beaver Stadium this week.
BWI Staff Picks 

Nate Bauer, (4-0) — Penn State 34, Indiana 17

Greg Pickel (4-0) — Penn State 33, Indiana 14

David Eckert (3-1) — Penn State 35, Indiana 17

Matt Herb (3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 21

Ryan Snyder (3-1) — Penn State 28, Indiana 17

Read the BWI staff explain their predictions, HERE

Straight Up Picks 

Jon Sauber, CDT (3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17

Kyle J Andrews, CDT (4-0) — Penn State 35, Indiana 23

Lauren Muthler, CDT (3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17

Nate Cobler, CDT (3-1) — Penn State 30, Indiana 17

Josh Moyer, CDT (3-1) — Penn State 30, Indiana 20

Bob Flounders, PennLive (3-1) — Penn State 37, Indiana 27

Dave Jones, PennLive (3-1) — Penn State 34, Indiana 26

Daniel Gallen, PennLive {3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17

Joe Hermitt, PennLive (3-1) — Penn State 35, Indiana 20

Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (3-1) — Penn State 37, Indiana 17

Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (3-1) — Penn State 38, Indiana 21

Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (3-1) — Penn State 34, Indiana 17

Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17

Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (3-1) — Penn State 30, Indiana 17

Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (4-0) — Penn State 34, Indiana 17

Pete Fiutak College Football News (0-0) — Penn State 36, Indiana 20

Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports (3-0) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17




Picks Against The Spread 

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports (1-0) — Penn State -10.5

Chip Patterson, CBS Sports (1-0) — Penn State -10.5

Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports (0-1) — Penn State -10.5

David Cobb, CBS Sports (0-1) — Indiana +10.5

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports (1-0) — Penn State -10.5

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports (0-1) — Penn State -10.5

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic (1-0) — Penn State -13

Steward Mandel, The Athletic (0-1) — Indiana +13

Matt Wispe, The Action Network (0-0) — Penn State -14

Jason Radowitz, Covers.com (0-1) — Penn State -12.5


