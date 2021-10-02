Week Five Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Indiana
Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Five contest against Indiana.
The Nittany Lions enter this game looking to avoid a repeat of last season, when the Hoosiers scored a 36-35 upset win in overtime to begin the campaign.
Penn State enters this game sitting at 4-0, having beaten two ranked teams in Wisconsin and Auburn so far this season.
Indiana, meanwhile, has lost two of its first four games — with those defeats coming to Cincinnati and Iowa, both top-10 teams in the current rankings.
Let's get some input from the local Penn State beat and analysts around the country as to how this one could shake out.
BWI Staff Picks
Nate Bauer, (4-0) — Penn State 34, Indiana 17
Greg Pickel (4-0) — Penn State 33, Indiana 14
David Eckert (3-1) — Penn State 35, Indiana 17
Matt Herb (3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 21
Ryan Snyder (3-1) — Penn State 28, Indiana 17
Read the BWI staff explain their predictions, HERE
Straight Up Picks
Jon Sauber, CDT (3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17
Kyle J Andrews, CDT (4-0) — Penn State 35, Indiana 23
Lauren Muthler, CDT (3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17
Nate Cobler, CDT (3-1) — Penn State 30, Indiana 17
Josh Moyer, CDT (3-1) — Penn State 30, Indiana 20
Bob Flounders, PennLive (3-1) — Penn State 37, Indiana 27
Dave Jones, PennLive (3-1) — Penn State 34, Indiana 26
Daniel Gallen, PennLive {3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17
Joe Hermitt, PennLive (3-1) — Penn State 35, Indiana 20
Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive (3-1) — Penn State 37, Indiana 17
Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian (3-1) — Penn State 38, Indiana 21
Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian (3-1) — Penn State 34, Indiana 17
Max Ralph, Daily Collegian (3-1) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17
Seth Engle, Daily Collegian (3-1) — Penn State 30, Indiana 17
Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State (4-0) — Penn State 34, Indiana 17
Pete Fiutak College Football News (0-0) — Penn State 36, Indiana 20
Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports (3-0) — Penn State 31, Indiana 17
Picks Against The Spread
Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports (1-0) — Penn State -10.5
Chip Patterson, CBS Sports (1-0) — Penn State -10.5
Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports (0-1) — Penn State -10.5
David Cobb, CBS Sports (0-1) — Indiana +10.5
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports (1-0) — Penn State -10.5
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports (0-1) — Penn State -10.5
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic (1-0) — Penn State -13
Steward Mandel, The Athletic (0-1) — Indiana +13
Matt Wispe, The Action Network (0-0) — Penn State -14
Jason Radowitz, Covers.com (0-1) — Penn State -12.5
