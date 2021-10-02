Week Five Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Indiana

Welcome to the prognostication station for Penn State Nittany Lions football's Week Five contest against Indiana.

The Nittany Lions enter this game looking to avoid a repeat of last season, when the Hoosiers scored a 36-35 upset win in overtime to begin the campaign.

Penn State enters this game sitting at 4-0, having beaten two ranked teams in Wisconsin and Auburn so far this season.

Indiana, meanwhile, has lost two of its first four games — with those defeats coming to Cincinnati and Iowa, both top-10 teams in the current rankings.

Let's get some input from the local Penn State beat and analysts around the country as to how this one could shake out.

