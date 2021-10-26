Week 9 Recap: Allar & Medina clinch outright conference championship

As the high school season comes to end, the playoff picture is starting to emerge for a handful of Penn State's committed players. Out in Ohio, WR Kaden Saunders and his teammates have earned the fifth-seed in their regional playoffs, while QB Drew Allar and Medina will be the No. 2 seed after winning the Greater Cleveland Conference. Back in Pennsylvania, it's the final week of the regular season, and QB Beau Pribula has Central York on pace to be the No. 1 seed in the PIAA District III playoffs. There's also a chance they'll face WR Anthony Ivey and Manheim Twp. depending on this week's results.

Future Penn State QB Drew Allar has led Medina to its best season in school history with a 10-0 record.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Season Record: 10-0 Game Results: 49-7 over Solon (4-6) Recap: Allar completed 17 of 26 passes for 254 yards and four touchdown passes in the win over Solon. He also added a rushing touchdown. For the regular season, Allar totaled 3,181 yards passing, 35 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. Medina won the outright Greater Cleveland Conference for the first time in school history, and now they're the No. 2 regional seed entering the OHSAA Division I playoffs. Medina will face Shaker Heights (3-6) to start the playoffs Friday, Oct. 29

Quarterback Beau Pribula

Season Record: 9-0 Game Result: 31-21 win over Dallastown (5-4) Recap: Pribula completed 10 of 11 passes for 211 yards passing and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 99 yards and a score. Central York will now face rival William Penn (7-1) in the regular season finale Friday, Oct. 29. Central York currently projects to be the No. 1 see in the District III playoffs. William Penn projects to be the No. 4 seed. Related: Beau Pribula's coach opens up about his 2021 season

Wide Receiver Anthony Ivey

Season Record: 6-3 Game Result: 62-21 win over JP McCaskey (2-7) Recap: Ivey had one reception for 48 yards and touchdown before being pulled from the game in a blowout over McCaskey. Manheim Twp. will finish up its regular season Friday night against rival Wilson (6-3). They're on pace to be the fifth seed in the District III playoffs, while Wilson is currently seventh. A loss for either team could potentially knock them out of the playoffs depending on other results.

Wide Receiver Kaden Saunders

Season Record: 8-2 Game Result: 29-6 win over Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) Recap: Saunders had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 36-yard punt return and a few rushes. South enters the OHSAA Division II playoffs as the fifth-seed in Region 7. They'll face Lake (5-4) Friday night, Oct. 29.

Wide Receiver Omari Evans

Season Record: 3-4 Game Result: 60-15 loss to Temple (6-2) Recap: Evans completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 25-yard rushing touchdown. Evans is up around 1,200 total yards of offense for the year. Shoemaker will face Belton (4-4) on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Tight End Jerry Cross

Season Record: 5-5 Game Result: 48-6 loss to Nicolet (7-3) Recap: Cross missed the first half of the season due to injury, but he has played in the past four games. No stats have been made available, but he did release a highlight film a few days ago.

Offensive Lineman JB Nelson

Season Record: 4-2 Game Result: 31-17 win over Hocking (4-3) Game Recap: Nelson had three pancake blocks in the win over Hocking. Lackawanna will host Sussex County C.C. this Saturday, Oct. 30.

Defensive End Dani Dennis-Sutton

Season Record: 3-5 Game Result: 35-13 win over St. Vincent Pallotti (4-5) Recap: Dennis-Sutton totaled seven tackles and a sack in a win over Pallotti. McDonogh has two games remaining, beginning with Avalon (5-3) this Friday, Oct. 29.

Linebacker Abdul Carter