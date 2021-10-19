Week 8 Recap: Pribula totals six TDs, 300+ yards on just nine pass attempts
It was another strong showing for Penn State's Class of 2022 commits this past week.
With a few teams playing outmatched opponents, a handful of future Nittany Lion skill players were pulled very early in their respective games. Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and Kaden Saunders all sat within the first half.
The same is true for QB Beau Pribula, but before he was benched, he put up some very impressive numbers, totaling more than 300 yards and six touchdown passes on just nine attempts. Oh, he also completed all nine of those attempts, too.
Be sure to check out those highlights and manny others below!
Quarterback Drew Allar
Season Record: 9-0
Game Results: 70-7 over Lorain (1-9)
Recap: Allar completed 14 of 17 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns in just the first quarter before being pulled from the game. As you can see from the score, they didn't need to risk injury.
For the season, Allar has totaled 2,927 yards passing, 31 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Medina plays Solon (4-5) this upcoming Friday, Oct. 22. With a win, Medina will clinch its first outright conference championship in school history.
Quarterback Beau Pribula
Season Record: 8-0
Game Result: 53-7 win over Northeastern (1-7)
Recap: Pribula completed 9 of 9 passes for an eye-catching 322 yards passing and six touchdowns in a big win over Spring Grove.
Central York will face Dallastown (5-3) on Friday, Oct. 22.
Running Back Nick Singleton
Season Record: 7-0
Game Result: 49-0 win over Muhlenberg (0-8)
Recap: Singleton totaled 124 yards rushing on just nine carries, scoring three touchdowns. He was pulled from the game early. For the season, Singleton has 1,388 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns. He also surpassed 100 touchdowns for his career this past week.
Governor Mifflin will face Daniel Boone (5-3) Friday, Oct. 22.
Wide Receiver Kaden Saunders
Season Record: 6-2
Game Result: 65-0 win over Franklin Heights (0-7)
Recap: Saunders was pulled after just the first quarter. He had two catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding one punt return for 44 yards.
South will wrap up its regular season on Friday, Oct. 22, against Worthington (4-5).
Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson
Season Record: 3-4
Game Result: 48-14 win to Martinsville (3-4)
Recap: Johnson totaled 178 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the win over Martinsville. For the season, Johnson is up to 1,289 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.
Magna Vista will face Tunstall (1-4) tonight, Oct. 19.
Wide Receiver Omari Evans
Season Record: 3-3
Game Result: 57-56 loss to Harker Heights (6-1)
Recap: Evans completed 9 of 11 pass attempts for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He also totaled 26 rushes for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
Shoemaker will face Temple (5-2) on Friday, Oct. 22.
Defensive End Dani Dennis-Sutton
Season Record: 2-5
Game Result: 14-3 loss to Archbishop Spalding (8-0)
Recap: Dennis-Sutton totaled eight tackles, including three tackles for loss, as well as two quarterback hurries in a loss to Archbishop Spalding.
McDonogh will now face St. Vincent Pallotti (4-4) this Friday, Oct. 22. James Franklin is expected to be in attendance.
Defensive End Keon Wylie
Season Record: 6-1
Game Result: 44-3 win over Martin Luther King (0-6)
Recap: No updated stats for Wylie, but he did release a one minute highlight film from his senior season on Monday afternoon.
Imhotep Charter will face Olney (2-5) Saturday, Oct. 23, in their regular season finale.
Defensive Lineman Zane Durant
Season Record: 4-3
Game Result: 31-3 win over Freedom (4-4)
Recap: Durant totaled a sack and a forced fumble in a big win over Freedom.
Lake Nona has now won four of its last five games in hopes of making the playoffs. They'll face Oak Ridge (3-4) on Friday, Oct. 22.
Safety KJ Winston
Season Record: 6-1
Game Result: 31-6 win over Bishop McNamara
Recap: Winston totaled seven tackles, two pass breakups, a blocked field goal and also a scoop and score touchdown in the win over Bishop McNamara.
DeMatha will face St. John's College High (6-0) for first place in the WCAC this upcoming Friday, Oct. 22.
