Week 8 Recap: Pribula totals six TDs, 300+ yards on just nine pass attempts

It was another strong showing for Penn State's Class of 2022 commits this past week.

With a few teams playing outmatched opponents, a handful of future Nittany Lion skill players were pulled very early in their respective games. Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and Kaden Saunders all sat within the first half.

The same is true for QB Beau Pribula, but before he was benched, he put up some very impressive numbers, totaling more than 300 yards and six touchdown passes on just nine attempts. Oh, he also completed all nine of those attempts, too.

Be sure to check out those highlights and manny others below!