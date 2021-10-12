Week 7 Recap: Dani Dennis-Sutton returns, Ken Talley & KJ Winston shine
It was another strong showing for Penn State's Class of 2022 commits this past week.
There were a few players who stood out more than others, including DeMatha safety KJ Winston, who helped his team in all three phases of the game to get an important win over WCAC rival Gonzaga.
Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton also showed what he could do. After reinjuring his elbow a few weeks ago, Dennis-Sutton was back Saturday against Loyola Blakefield. He also played defensive end rather than defensive tackle, which is where he played for his team earlier in the year.
Be sure to check out those highlights and manny others below!
Quarterback Drew Allar
Season Record: 8-0
Game Results: 35-14 win over Brunnswick (5-3
Recap: Allar completed 34 of 47 attempts for 349 yards passing and two touchdowns in the win over Brunswick. Medina has clinched at least a share of the conference title already, and as long as they beat Solon on Oct. 22, it'll be the first time in school history that Medina is the outright Greater Cleveland Conference champion. The last time the school even shared a conference championship was back in 1973.
For the season, Allar has totaled 2,616 yards passing, 26 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Medina plays Lorain (0-8) this upcoming Friday, Oct. 15.
Quarterback Beau Pribula
Season Record: 7-0
Game Result: 48-7 win over Spring Grove (5-1)
Recap: Pribula completed 18 of 22 attempts for 307 yards passing and four touchdowns in the win over Spring Grove.
Central York will face Northeastern (1-6) on Friday, Oct. 15.
Running Back Nick Singleton
Season Record: 6-0
Game Result: 54-21 win over Exeter Township (4-3)
Recap: Singleton totaled 248 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the win over Exeter Township Friday night. He's up to 1,264 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns so far this season. Singleton also surpassed 5,500 yards rushing for his career this past weekend, and needs two more touchdowns to reach 100.
Governor Mifflin will face Muhlenberg (0-7) Friday, Oct. 15.
Related: What makes future Nittany Lion RB Nick Singleton so special?
Wide Receiver Kaden Saunders
Season Record: 5-2
Game Result: 16-14 win over Canal Winchester (5-3)
Recap: Saunders had an 80-yard touchdown run playing quarterback.
Westerville South will now face Franklin Heights on Friday, Oct. 15.
Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson
Season Record: 2-4
Game Result: 45-26 loss to Halifax (5-0)
Recap: Johnson totaled six receptions for 115 yards receiving, totaling two touchdowns.
For the season, Johnson is up to 1,111 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.
Magna Vista will face Martinsville (3-3) on Friday, Oct. 15.
Wide Receiver Anthony Ivey
Season Record: 2-4
Game Result: 48-14 win vs. Penn Manor (4-3)
Recap: Ivey totaled five receptions for 76 yards against Penn Manor. He's up to 43 receptions for 552 yards receiving and six touchdowns for the season.
Manheim Township will face Hempfield (4-3) Friday, Oct. 15.
Wide Receiver Omari Evans
Season Record: 3-2
Game Result: 35-14 loss to Bryan (1-5)
Recap: Evans threw for two touchdown passes against Bryan.
Shoemaker will face Harker Heights (5-1) on Friday, Oct. 15.
Defensive End Dani Dennis-Sutton
Season Record: 2-4
Game Result: 24-7 win over Loyola Blakefield (4-2)
Recap: Dennis-Sutton returned after reinjuring his elbow against La Salle a few weeks ago, totaling three tackles for loss and two sacks. This was also the first time we've seen Dennis-Sutton playing defensive end, which is where he'll play in college.
McDonogh will now face Archbishop Spalding (7-0) Friday, Oct. 15.
Defensive End Ken Talley
Season Record: 1-3
Game Result: 14-0 loss to Imhotep Charter
Recap: Talley totaled 13 tackles, including three tackles for loss, in a loss to Imhotep Charter.
The Vikings will face Olney (2-4) on Friday, Oct. 15.
Cornerback Cam Miller
Season Record: 6-1
Game Result: 27-14 win over American Heritage
Recap: Miller has missed a few games this season due to an injury, but he had a strong performance against a stacked American Heritage squad, scoring two touchdowns.
Trinity Christian Academy will face Florida State University High School (5-1) on Friday, Oct. 15.
Safety KJ Winston
Season Record: 5-1
Game Result: 30-6 win over Gonzaga
Recap: Winston had his best game of the season Friday, helping his team in a variety of ways. In addition to a 45-yard touchdown reception, he had a 44-yard catch that setup a score, a 75-yard kick return, a blocked extra point and a few important tackles on defense.
DeMatha will face Bishop McNamara (4-2) on Saturday, Oct. 16.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook