Week 7 Recap: Dani Dennis-Sutton returns, Ken Talley & KJ Winston shine

It was another strong showing for Penn State's Class of 2022 commits this past week.

There were a few players who stood out more than others, including DeMatha safety KJ Winston, who helped his team in all three phases of the game to get an important win over WCAC rival Gonzaga.

Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton also showed what he could do. After reinjuring his elbow a few weeks ago, Dennis-Sutton was back Saturday against Loyola Blakefield. He also played defensive end rather than defensive tackle, which is where he played for his team earlier in the year.

Be sure to check out those highlights and manny others below!