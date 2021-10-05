Week 6 Recap: Abdul Carter totals 17 tackles in win over St. Joseph's Prep

It was another strong showing for Penn State's Class of 2022 commits this past week. In addition to Drew Allar getting the opportunity to show the entire country what he can do on ESPN2, a handful of other future Nittany Lions continued their winning ways in week six of the high school season. Linebacker Abdul Carter played arguably the best game of his career against Philadelphia powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep. If you watch only one highlight below, make sure it's Carters.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Season Record: 7-0 Game Results: 35-14 win over Mentor (3-4) Recap: Allar completed 23 of 37 attempts for 308 yards and four touchdown passes in a nationally televised game against Mentor. It was also the first time in school history that Medina defeated Mentor, who knocked the Bees out of the playoffs last season. For the season, Allar has totaled 2,267 yards passing, 24 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Medina has three regular season games remaining, starting with Brunswick (5-2) on Friday, Oct. 8.

Quarterback Beau Pribula

Season Record: 6-0 Game Result: 60-0 win over South Western (4-2) Recap: Pribula completed 13 of 17 attempts for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 12 yards and added another score before being pulled in a blowout win. Central York will face Spring Grove (5-0) on Friday, Oct. 8.

Wide Receiver Kaden Saunders

Season Record: 4-2 Game Result: 49-7 win over Hayes (2-5) Recap: Saunders was held in check on offense, totaling just one catch for five yards. He did have a 46-yard reception that went for a score called back due to a penalty. Defensively, Saunders had two pass breakups and two tackles. Westerville South will now face Canal Winchester (5-2) on Friday, Oct. 8.

Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson

Season Record: 2-3 Game Result: 49-13 loss to Bassett (4-1) Recap: Johnson totaled 140 yards receiving and both of his team's touchdowns in a loss to Bassett. For the season, Johnson is up to 996 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. Magna Vista will look to get back to .500 Friday, Oct. 8, against Halifax County (4-0).



Wide Receiver Omari Evans

Season Record: 3-1 Game Result: 58-35 win over Copperas Cove (0-5) Recap: Evans had his best game of the season, totaling 245 yards rushing on 17 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He also completed 9 of 11 pass attempts for 100 yards and another touchdown. Shoemaker will face Bryan (0-5) on Friday, Oct. 8.

Offensive Lineman JB Nelson

Season Record: 3-1 Game Result: 39-35 win over Army JV on Sept. 27 + 53-13 win over McDougle on Oct. 2. Recap: Lackawanna played two games last week, defeating Army's junior varsity last Monday before facing McDougle Tech on Saturday, Oct. 2. Lackawanna will now face #12 Monroe College on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Defensive End Ken Talley

Season Record: 1-2 Game Result: Did Not Play Recap: Northeast's game was cancelled this past weekend. The Vikings will face Imhotep Charter (4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 9. Talley released his midseason highlight film on Monday.

Defensive Tackle Zane Durant

Season Record: 3-3 Game Result: 29-23 loss to Boone (4-1) Recap: No stats or game video for Durant from this week, but he did release his midseason highlights since our last update.

Linebacker Abdul Carter

Season Record: 6-0 Game Result: 28-21 win over St. Joseph's Prep (2-2) Recap: Carter played one of the best games of his career Saturday, totaling 17 tackles against powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep. He also had a quarterback hurry, while two of his tackles were for a loss of yards. La Salle will now face Roman Catholic (2-4) Saturday, Oct. 9

Cornerback Jordan Allen

Season Record: 4-1 Game Result: 38-17 loss to Catholic Baton Rouge Recap: Allen has played just two games so far due to an injury. He allowed just one reception this past week for 10 yards. Lafayette Christian Academy will face Lake Arthur (2-3) on Friday, Oct. 8.

Safety Tyrece Mills

Season Record: 3-1 Game Result: 39-35 win over Army JV on Sept. 27 + 53-13 win over McDougle on Oct. 2. Recap: Lackawanna played two games last week, defeating Army's junior varsity on Monday before facing McDougle Tech on Saturday, Oct. 2. Mills totaled seven tackles and a pass break up against Army and four tackles against McDougle.

Athlete Mehki Flowers