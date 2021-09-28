Week 5 Recap: Pribula goes 10-10, throws 4 TDs with Franklin in attendance

It was another strong showinng for Penn State's Class of 2022 commits this past, as Beau Pribula, Nick Singleton and other shined Friday and Saturday. With so many players committed and plenty of highlights to watch, let's get right into it.

Penn State quarterback commit Beau Pribula threw for four touchdowns on just 10 passing attempts in a big win over Dover.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Season Record: 6-0 Game Results: 40-0 win over Euclid (0-6) Recap: Allar completed 18 of 27 attempts for 220 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception in a dominant win over Euclid. He played just one drive in the second half before being pulled from the game. For the season, he's thrown for 1,959 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. Medina will now face Mentor (3-3) on the road this upcoming Friday, Oct. 1, and the game will air on ESPN2. Mentor has lost three of its past four games since losing its starting quarterback. Allar will face pressure off the edge from Notre Dame defensive end commit Brenan Vernon.

Quarterback Beau Pribula

Season Record: 5-0 Game Result: 68-21 win over Dover (1-4) Recap: With James Franklin in attendance, Pribula completed all 10 pass attempts for 261 yards and four touchdowns before being pulled early in a big win over Dover. Central York will now face South Western (4-1) on Friday, Oct. 1.

Running Back Nick Singleton

Season Record: 5-0 Game Result: 49-26 win over Episcopal Academy (3-1) Recap: Singleton rushed for 289 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns. He also took the opening kickoff for a score in a big win over Episocpal. For the season, he now has 1,016 yards rushing and 21 rushing touchdowns. Governor Mifflin will face Reading (1-3) on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Wide Receiver Anthony Ivey

Season Record: 3-2 Game Result: 48-21 win over Cocalico (2-3) Recap: Ivey was held to just four receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown in a big win over Cocalico. For the season, he now has 473 yards receiving and six touchdowns. Manheim Twp. will face Cedar Crest (2-2) on Friday, Oct. 1.

Wide Receiver Kaden Saunders

Season Record: 3-2 Game Result: 62-21 win over Westerville North (3-3) Recap: Saunders continues to help his team in a variety of ways. As a receiver, he had five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed the ball once for a three-yard score as well. On special teams, he took a punt return 72 yards for another score while also adding three tackles and an interception on defense. Westerville South will now face Hayes (2-4) on Friday, Oct. 1.

Offensive Lineman JB Nelson

Season Record: 1-1 Game Result: 31-21 win over ASA College (Miami) Recap: Lackawanna got its first win of the season over ASA Miami last Saturday, Sept. 18. Lackawanna played Army's JV squad on Monday at West Point. Below are Nelson's ASA highlights, which were released yesterday.

Offensive Lineman Maleek McNeil

Season Record: 0-3 Game Result: 37-0 loss to Somers (3-0) Recap: McNeil released his first highlight film from the 2021 season on Monday. Be sure to watch the end after

Defensive Lineman Zane Durant

Season Record: 3-2 Game Result: 19-13 win over Wekiva (0-4) Recap: Durant totaled four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the win over Wekiva. Lake Nona will now face Boone (3-1) on Friday, Oct. 1.

Defensive End Dani Dennis-Sutton

Season Record: 1-3 Game Result: 38-17 loss to La Salle (5-0) Recap: Dennis-Sutton left the game early after hurting the same right elbow he dislocated in preseason. He totaled three tackles in limited time and is unlikely to play this upcoming weekend. McDonogh will face Mt. St. Joseph's (3-2) on Friday, Oct. 1.

Defensive End Ken Talley

Season Record: 1-2 Game Result: 26-0 win over Martin Luther King Recap: Talley totaled three tackles for loss in the first half and didn't play in the second in a win over MLK. Northeast will face Simon Gratz (2-2) on Friday, Oct. 1.

Linebacker Abdul Carter

Season Record: 5-0 Game Result: 38-17 win over McDonogh (1-3) Recap: Carter totaled six tackles, including one for a loss of yards on a 4th and goal, as well as quarterback hurry, in La Salle's win over McDonogh La Salle will now face St. Joesph's Prep (2-1) Saturday, Oct. 2.

Cornerback Jordan Allen

Season Record: 4-0 Game Result: 35-0 win over St. Helena Academy (0-2) Recap: Allen had a tackle for loss and multiple pass breakups in Lafayette Christian's win over St. Helena Academy. Allen missed a few games to start the season with an injury. I believe this was his second game back. They'll face Catholic Baton Rouge (4-0) on Friday, Oct. 1.

Safety Tyrece Mills

Season Record: 1-1 Game Result: 31-21 win over ASA College (MiamI) Recap: Mills had one interception and one pass breakup in the win over ASA College. Lackawanna played Army's JV squad on Monday. Below are Mills' ASA highlights, which were released yesterday.

Athlete Mehki Flowers