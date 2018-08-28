- QB Tommy Stevens is once again listed at the Lion position.

- Chasz Wright and Will Fries are both listed as the starting right tackles.

- Jonathan Holland and Danny Dalton are both listed as the starting tight ends.

- Redshirt freshman Cam Sullivan-Brown and true freshman Daniel George at listed behind Juwan Johnson.

- Redshirt freshman Mac Hippenhammer and true freshman Jahan Dotson are listed behind Hamler at the slot position.

- DE Shane Simmons isn't listed at all. James Franklin said that they'll know more on his status in a few weeks.

- Behind Robert Windsor and Kevin Givens, who are the first-team defensive tackles, Hansard and Shelton are listed as the second-team DTs. Freshman PJ Mustipher is also listed as third-team.

- Jan Johnson is the starting MLB. Micah Parsons is behind Koa Farmer at OLB.

- PSU is now listing a STAR position. John Reid is first-team, followed by Donovan Johnson and Lamont Wade

- John Reid is also listed as the starting cornerback, with Tariq Castro-Fields behind him. Donovan Johnson is behind Amani Oruwariye at the other CB position.

- Garrett Taylor is the starting strong safety, followed by Lamont Wade and Jonathan Sutherland.

- Freshman Jayson Oweh is one of the third-team defensive ends.