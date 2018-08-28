Week 1: Depth Chart
Penn State released its Depth Chart Tuesday afternoon ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Appalachian State. What caught our eye?
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES
- Starting WRs: Juwan Johnson, DeAndre Thompkins, KJ Hamler.
- Redshirt freshman Mac Hippenhammer and true freshman Jahan Dotson are listed behind Hamler at the slot position.
- Redshirt freshman Cam Sullivan-Brown and true freshman Daniel George at listed behind Juwan Johnson.
- Jonathan Holland and Danny Dalton are both listed as the starting tight ends.
- Chasz Wright and Will Fries are both listed as the starting right tackles.
- Freshman Ricky Slade is the third-team running back.
- Freshman Juice Scruggs is the third-team center.
- Freshman Rasheed Walker is the third-team left tackle.
- Freshman Bryce Effner is the third-team left guard
- QB Tommy Stevens is once again listed at the Lion position.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES
- DE Shane Simmons isn't listed at all. James Franklin said that they'll know more on his status in a few weeks.
- Behind Robert Windsor and Kevin Givens, who are the first-team defensive tackles, Hansard and Shelton are listed as the second-team DTs. Freshman PJ Mustipher is also listed as third-team.
- Jan Johnson is the starting MLB. Micah Parsons is behind Koa Farmer at OLB.
- PSU is now listing a STAR position. John Reid is first-team, followed by Donovan Johnson and Lamont Wade
- John Reid is also listed as the starting cornerback, with Tariq Castro-Fields behind him. Donovan Johnson is behind Amani Oruwariye at the other CB position.
- Garrett Taylor is the starting strong safety, followed by Lamont Wade and Jonathan Sutherland.
- Freshman Jayson Oweh is one of the third-team defensive ends.
Complete Depth Chart
OFFENSE
Quarterback
1)Trace McSorley
2) Tommy Stevens
3) Sean Clifford
Running Back
1) Miles Sanders
2) Mark Allen
3) Ricky Slade
Wide Receiver
1) Juwan Johnson
2) Cam Sullivan-Brown
3) Daniel George
Wide Receiver
1) DeAndre Thompkins
2) Brandon Polk
3) Isaac Lutz
Wide Receiver
1) KJ Hamler
2) Mac Hippenhammer
3) Jahan Dotson
Tight End
1) Jonathan Holland OR Danny Dalton
2) Nick Bowers
3) Pat Freiermuth
Left Tackle
1) Ryan Bates
2) Des Holmes
3) Rasheed Walker
Left Guard
1) Steven Gonzalez
2) Mike Miranda
3) Bryce Effner
Center
1) Michal Menet
2) Zach Simpson
3) Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
1) Connor McGovern
2) CJ Thorpe
3) Charlie Shuman
Right Tackle
1) Chasz Wright OR Will Fries
2) Alex Gellerstedt
DEFENSE
Defensive End
1)Shareef Miller
2) Daniel Joseph
3) Nick Tarburton
Defensive Tackle
1) Kevin Givens
2) Fred Hansard
3) Ellison Jordan
4) Damion Barber
Defensive Tackle
1) Robert Windsor
2) Antonio Shelton
3)PJ Mustipher
Defensive End
1) Yetur Gross-Matos
2) Shaka Toney
3) Jayson Oweh
Outisde Linebacker
1) Koa Farmer
2) Micah Parsons
3) Jake Cooper
Middle Linebacker
1) Jan Johnson
2) Ellis Brooks
3) Jesse Luketa
Outside Linebacker
1) Cam Brown
2) Jarvis Miller
3) Dae'Lun Darien
Cornerback
1) Amani Oruwariye
2) Donovan Johnson
3) Zech McPhearson
Safety
1) Garrett Taylor
2) Lamont Wade
3) Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
1) Nick Scott
2) Ayron Monroe
3) John Petrishen
Cornerback
1) John Reid
2) Tariq Castro-Fields
3) Trent Gordon
Star
1) John Reid
2) Donovan Johnson
3) Lamont Wade
Special Teams
Kicker (Field Goal)
1) Jake Pinegar
2) Vlad Hilling
3) Justin Tobin
Kicker (Kickoff)
1) Rafael Checa
2) Jake Pinegar
3) Vlad Hilling
Punter
1) Blake Gillikin
2) Cade Pollard
3) Vlad Hilling
Punt Return
1) DeAndre Thompkins
2) KJ Hamler
3) John Reid
Kick Return
1) KJ Hamler
2) Journey Brown
3) Ricky Slade