Week 1: Depth Chart

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State released its Depth Chart Tuesday afternoon ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Appalachian State. What caught our eye? 

Redshirt Freshman KJ Hamler is listed as a starting wide receiver.

OFFENSIVE NOTABLES

- Starting WRs: Juwan Johnson, DeAndre Thompkins, KJ Hamler.

- Redshirt freshman Mac Hippenhammer and true freshman Jahan Dotson are listed behind Hamler at the slot position.

- Redshirt freshman Cam Sullivan-Brown and true freshman Daniel George at listed behind Juwan Johnson.

- Jonathan Holland and Danny Dalton are both listed as the starting tight ends.

- Chasz Wright and Will Fries are both listed as the starting right tackles.

- Freshman Ricky Slade is the third-team running back.

- Freshman Juice Scruggs is the third-team center.

- Freshman Rasheed Walker is the third-team left tackle.

- Freshman Bryce Effner is the third-team left guard

- QB Tommy Stevens is once again listed at the Lion position.

DEFENSIVE NOTABLES

- DE Shane Simmons isn't listed at all. James Franklin said that they'll know more on his status in a few weeks.

- Behind Robert Windsor and Kevin Givens, who are the first-team defensive tackles, Hansard and Shelton are listed as the second-team DTs. Freshman PJ Mustipher is also listed as third-team.

- Jan Johnson is the starting MLB. Micah Parsons is behind Koa Farmer at OLB.

- PSU is now listing a STAR position. John Reid is first-team, followed by Donovan Johnson and Lamont Wade

- John Reid is also listed as the starting cornerback, with Tariq Castro-Fields behind him. Donovan Johnson is behind Amani Oruwariye at the other CB position.

- Garrett Taylor is the starting strong safety, followed by Lamont Wade and Jonathan Sutherland.

- Freshman Jayson Oweh is one of the third-team defensive ends.

Complete Depth Chart

Jonathan Holland (above) and Danny Dalton are listed as the first-team tight ends

OFFENSE

Quarterback

1)Trace McSorley

2) Tommy Stevens

3) Sean Clifford

Running Back

1) Miles Sanders

2) Mark Allen

3) Ricky Slade

Wide Receiver

1) Juwan Johnson

2) Cam Sullivan-Brown

3) Daniel George

Wide Receiver

1) DeAndre Thompkins

2) Brandon Polk

3) Isaac Lutz

Wide Receiver

1) KJ Hamler

2) Mac Hippenhammer

3) Jahan Dotson

Tight End

1) Jonathan Holland OR Danny Dalton

2) Nick Bowers

3) Pat Freiermuth

Left Tackle

1) Ryan Bates

2) Des Holmes

3) Rasheed Walker

Left Guard

1) Steven Gonzalez

2) Mike Miranda

3) Bryce Effner

Center

1) Michal Menet

2) Zach Simpson

3) Juice Scruggs

Right Guard

1) Connor McGovern

2) CJ Thorpe

3) Charlie Shuman

Right Tackle

1) Chasz Wright OR Will Fries

2) Alex Gellerstedt

DE Shane Simmons is suffering from an injury and is not listed.

DEFENSE

Defensive End

1)Shareef Miller

2) Daniel Joseph

3) Nick Tarburton

Defensive Tackle

1) Kevin Givens

2) Fred Hansard

3) Ellison Jordan

4) Damion Barber

Defensive Tackle

1) Robert Windsor

2) Antonio Shelton

3)PJ Mustipher

Defensive End

1) Yetur Gross-Matos

2) Shaka Toney

3) Jayson Oweh

Outisde Linebacker

1) Koa Farmer

2) Micah Parsons

3) Jake Cooper

Middle Linebacker

1) Jan Johnson

2) Ellis Brooks

3) Jesse Luketa

Outside Linebacker

1) Cam Brown

2) Jarvis Miller

3) Dae'Lun Darien

Cornerback

1) Amani Oruwariye

2) Donovan Johnson

3) Zech McPhearson

Safety

1) Garrett Taylor

2) Lamont Wade

3) Jonathan Sutherland

Safety

1) Nick Scott

2) Ayron Monroe

3) John Petrishen

Cornerback

1) John Reid

2) Tariq Castro-Fields

3) Trent Gordon

Star

1) John Reid

2) Donovan Johnson

3) Lamont Wade

Special Teams

Kicker (Field Goal)

1) Jake Pinegar

2) Vlad Hilling

3) Justin Tobin


Kicker (Kickoff)

1) Rafael Checa

2) Jake Pinegar

3) Vlad Hilling


Punter

1) Blake Gillikin

2) Cade Pollard

3) Vlad Hilling


Punt Return

1) DeAndre Thompkins

2) KJ Hamler

3) John Reid


Kick Return

1) KJ Hamler

2) Journey Brown

3) Ricky Slade

