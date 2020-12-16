With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the news and notes to emerge from the session:

In any case, Franklin’s typical midweek, post-practice interview availability with the media was also pushed up from its normal time of 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 Wednesday, allowing the opportunity to comment on the class, the Nittany Lions’ ongoing game-week preparations, and more.

Already working through the unusual circumstances of preparing for a ninth Big Ten game against Illinois on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16, at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions also officially welcomed a new signing class of 15 prospects into the program. And, in one extra dash of spice, the creature-of-habit Nittany Lions were forced to move practice from the late-afternoon to 12 p.m. due to a massive snowfall blanketing the State College area Wednesday into Thursday.

1) Logistically, Franklin and the Nittany Lion coaching staff are just having fun with it at this point.

Already running on adrenaline, the program shifted its typical game-week preparations to accommodate a modified Signing Day ceremony Wednesday morning. That meant moving Wednesday’s normal 7 a.m. staff meeting to 9 p.m. Tuesday night, followed by a special teams meeting at 9:45 p.m., along with practice script preparations late into the night.

By Wednesday morning, then, Franklin was freed up to participate in a three-hour event held virtually with Class of 2021 prospects and their families from the Lasch Building, featuring a rotating cast from the coaching staff dropping in to celebrate the additions to the Penn State football family while they simultaneously continued their game-week meetings.

“We wanted to make sure that we did everything we possibly could to celebrate these signees who obviously didn't have a normal senior year, didn't have a normal recruiting process, no official visits, so we tried to balance all those types of things,” Franklin said. “And then what magnified it, even more, was, we usually practice in the afternoon around three o'clock, and obviously with the weather, we moved it up to 12 o'clock. So it just changed our normal dynamics.

“But again, this is what we had to do. Obviously, in this part of the country, the snow creates another challenge, the weather can create another challenge, but I thought overall we handled it pretty well. I was pleased with how the staff stayed flexible, and the players stayed flexible, and we adjusted. We'll go from there, but overall, I was pleased in a very non-traditional year.”





2) While Wednesday was a day of bringing high school recruits into the program, Penn State also announced its clear intention to become more active in the transfer portal market.

In a press conference with Penn State director of recruiting Andy Frank, the longtime Franklin assistant acknowledged that the big change likely to soon happen regarding immediate eligibility for transfers will certainly alter the Nittany Lions’ approach to filling out the 85-man scholarship roster now and in the future.

“I think we all kind of realize that in the past, for us at Penn State, transfers were not a big part of our overall recruiting process. That will change,” Frank said. “We're not going to make a full-time living in terms of all of our players are going to come from the transfer portal by any stretch of the imagination. We're still going to do the majority of our recruiting from the high school ranks. But we're going to be active in the transfer portal and we're going to be looking for guys that can help us fill gaps.

“And then also, in addition to filling gaps that we may have on our roster, create competition. We're looking for guys that are gonna come in here that have maybe been other places. Some may have had the success they wanted somewhere else and now are trying to move up, if you will. Others may not have had the early success that they hoped for, but still have bright futures. We hope to bring those guys in here and have them be competition for the guys on the roster and then also fill some voids.”

Later Wednesday, Franklin himself brought even more clarity to Penn State’s situation and how it intends to fill needs that remain even after bringing in the early signing class of 15 members.

“At the end of the day, I'm pleased with how it played out, but we also still have the second signing day to go, so there's still some prospects that we're involved with. And then I think the other thing that you guys will see is, we have typically signed a full class to try to get to our 85 where a lot of programs have saved scholarships for the transfer market. And we're also going to be involved in that,” Franklin said. “So when you talk about transfers, we're going to be looking at defensive ends, we're going to be looking at defensive backs from a transfer perspective or in a second recruiting cycle. Those are areas that we're going to be focused on, so any high school coaches or prospects that may be listening to this, those positions, as well as maybe some others, are going to be very, very important for us moving forward. You'll see some more activity in the second recruiting period as well as the transfer market which is just really part of 2020 and where football is at and where football is headed.”





3) One of the interesting, if not primary, storylines this week between the Nittany Lions and Illinois is the fact that Penn State true freshman wide receiver Parker Washington has a sister, Ashton, who is currently serving as the Illini football Director of High School Relations.

Queried by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Nubyjas Wilborn about the arrangement or peculiarity of the situation, Franklin acknowledged that inter-familial matchups happen more commonly than it might seem.

“We've had siblings. We actually had a sibling this year in an earlier game. So it happens. Whether it's a dad who's a coach of a guy, on another team, or whether it's a recruiting staff member or a brother playing for another school, or something like that,” Franklin said. “We got to know his family very well, mom, dad, and sister. We knew that she wanted to get into the business. The challenge now with the NCAA rules is, it's really hard to hire people based on the IAWP rules - Individual Associated With a Prospect - It makes it really challenging. But we're very aware of his sister being at Illinois.

“I told Parker there'll be no conversations this week. Do not call her. In pregame, I don't expect to see you hugging her either. After the game, you do whatever you want, but this week, we were able to call AT&T here in town and have her number blocked from his phone. Hopefully, after the game, they'll get to spend some time together. But we love Ashton, we love mom and dad, and obviously, Parker's has had a phenomenal true freshman year for us and we expect that to continue to build.”

Franklin was, of course, kidding. We think.