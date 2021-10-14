Watch: QB Drew Allar throws for 308 yards & four touchdowns vs. Mentor

Future Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is having himself an incredible season.

Not only is he putting up big individual numbers - 2,616 yards passing and 26 touchdowns - but Allar has also led Medina to an undefeated season so far, 8-0. The Bees have already clinched at least a share of the Greater Cleveland Conference championship. The last time Medina did that was back in 1973, and the school has never won it outright. That's on pace to change in two weeks from now.

Medina has picked up some big wins along the way, but if you asked Allar and his coaches, none were likely bigger than their 35-14 win over Mentor earlier this month. Not only did the Cardinals knock Allar and his teammates out of the playoffs last year, but Medina had never beaten Mentor until this season.

Penn State fans can watch highlights of Allar below.