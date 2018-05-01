RCS NJ: TA'QUAN ROBERSON Check out some of the highlights from #PennState commit Ta’Quan Roberson at the #Rivals3StripeCamp in New Jersey! FRIEDMAN'S TAKEAWAYS @RivalsFriedman breaks down Roberson & other QBs standouts from the @RivalsCamp event: https://t.co/NiCu3QwyGC pic.twitter.com/dKnWZ4Kk1Y

Considered a dual-threat quarterback by Rivals.com, Roberson was mostly only able to put his arm on display at Piscataway High School in New Jersey over the weekend. In the clips above, he shows how he's able to put some zip on his deeper passes, despite measuring in at 6-foot and 198 pounds. His short-range throws here come in slightly off the mark, but Roberson has shown throughout his high school career at De Paul Catholic that he's not limited by that.

In fact, accuracy was one of the hallmarks of Roberson's game as a junior. He finished with a completion percentage of 66. That resulted in 166 completions on 248 pass attempts for 2,466 yards. He threw 30 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions.

On the ground he added 573 rushing yards and four more touchdowns on 91 total carries.