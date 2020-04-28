Watch Phil Trautwein's Tuesday Video Conference
New Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein met with the media Tuesday. Watch his complete video conference here:
Penn State football offensive line coach Phil Trautwein took questions from the media Tuesday on a Zoom video conference. Despite the fact that he wasn't able to work with his new group this spring, Trautwein has spent the past few months getting to know each player. You can see what he had to say about Rasheed Walker, Michal Menet and many others in his complete video conference.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98,
• Like us on Facebook