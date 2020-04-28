Penn State football offensive line coach Phil Trautwein took questions from the media Tuesday on a Zoom video conference. Despite the fact that he wasn't able to work with his new group this spring, Trautwein has spent the past few months getting to know each player. You can see what he had to say about Rasheed Walker, Michal Menet and many others in his complete video conference.

