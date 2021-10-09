Watch: Penn State takes part in Iowa's 'wave' tradition at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY -- Penn State coach James Franklin was looking forward to one part of visiting Kinnick Stadium: The 'wave.'

For those unaware, the entire crowd at an Iowa Hawkeyes' home football game turns and waves to the patients and their families at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks the 69,250-seat venue.

Of course, it's not just the fans who give the kids a reason to smile, of course. Both teams and the officials get in on the act, as well.

"Obviously, the wave to the children's hospital is, I think, one of the better traditions in college football," Franklin said back on Tuesday before the Nittany Lions left for Iowa.

"You know, whenever you can support people in challenging times, you want to do that. It's something that I think is very unique to college football and very unique to the University of Iowa."

Below, you can see and hear what it looked like from the stands.