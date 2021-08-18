Watch Penn State's Taylor Stubblefield's full post-practice news conference

Penn State coach Taylor Stubblefield is entering his second season with the Nittany Lions, but he's experiencing his first in-person summer camp with the receivers he's charged with leading. The former Purdue great helped Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington have breakout seasons in 2020, and now the Lions are hoping for a few other players to step up and join them out of a list that includes but is not limited to Cam Sullivan-Brown, Daniel George, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Malick Meiga, Jaden Dottin, Liam Clifford, and Harrison Wallace III. Stubblefield was asked about all of those players and much more during his ZOOM question and answer session with reporters on Wednesday night, and you can now watch that interview in its entirety.

Other notable topics included Stubblefield's thoughts on Lonnie White Jr., opting to play baseball instead of football, the unique relationship between Sean Clifford and Liam, and who he would have wanted to have a name, image, and likeness deal with if such a thing existed when he was a Boilermaker. You can hear all of those answers and more in the embedded media player below.

Check out more of BWI's post-practice coverage in the gallery below: