Watch Penn State head coach James Franklin's Tuesday press conference
The Nittany Lions are back in action Saturday following a much needed bye week.
Currently at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, Penn State is set to face Illinois at Beaver Stadium for Noon ET start. Since the win over Nebraska to start the season, Bret Bielema's team has just one additional win over Charlotte earlier this month.
As expected, much of James Franklin's press conference was centered around the situation at quarterback. Franklin did not provide an answer in regards to starter Sean Clifford's health, but did say that Taquan Roberson and Christian Veilleux are splitting reps with the first-team currently.
The loss of defensive tackle PJ Mustipher was also a popular topic.
Fans can watch his complete press conference here:
