Watch Penn State head coach James Franklin's Tuesday press conference

The Nittany Lions are up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 heading into Saturday top-five showdown with No. 3 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

On Tuesday, James Franklin met with the media to recap some of the key takeaways from the Indiana game, while also looking ahead to the Hawkeyes.

Franklin was asked a variety of topics about the run game, as well as his thoughts on conference alignment in the Big Ten and what they should do to potentially even up the schedules more in the years to come.

Fans can watch his complete press conference here: