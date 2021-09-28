Watch Penn State head coach James Franklin's Tuesday press conference

The Nittany Lions are up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 heading into Saturday night's showdown with Indiana inside Beaver Stadium.

On Tuesday, James Franklin met with the media to recap some of the key takeaways from the Villanova game, while also looking ahead to the Hoosiers.

After a so-so practice last week, he's looking for his team to "play with an edge," throughout practice this week. He's team's efforts in the run game and on defense were also discussed.

Watch his complete press conference here: