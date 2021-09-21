Watch Penn State head coach James Franklin's Tuesday press conference

Penn State is riding high following a 3-0 start that now includes two wins over ranked opponents following Saturday night's White Out win over Auburn.

On Tuesday, James Franklin met with the media to recap the pros and cons from that win, as well as why his team needs to be ready for Villanova following a slew of FCS upsets so far this season.

Of course, Sean Clifford's play was a popular topic, as well as John Lovett's impact in the second half.

Franklin also discussed a handful of calls that were made during the game and his thoughts on how those should've been ruled at the very end of Tuesday's press conference.

Watch his complete press conference here: