Watch John Scott Jr.'s Thursday Video Conference
New Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. met with the media Thursday. Watch his complete video conference here:
Penn State football defensive line coach John Scott Jr. took questions from the media Thursday on a Zoom video conference. Despite the fact that he wasn't able to work with his new group this spring, Scott has spent the past few months getting to know each player. You can see what he had to say about Shaka Toney, PJ Mustipher, Jayson Oweh and many others in his complete video conference.
