Watch James Franklin's Wednesday night press conference

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Wednesday evening following an open practice inside Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions wrapped up preseason practice on Tuesday and officially began preparing for the upcoming showdown at No. 12 Wisconsin next weekend, Sept. 4.

Franklin was asked a variety of questions regarding position battles, including who will start alongside Jaquan Brisker at safety, plus who's expected to be the backup quarterback. He admitted that both positions have been sorted out, but elected not to name who publicly for the time-being.

Fans can learn more on that, plus a few freshman who have stood out so far below!