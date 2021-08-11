Watch James Franklin's Wednesday night press conference

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Wednesday evening to go over the first week of preseason practice.

Questions included any changes to how Franklin may be approaching preseason practice, what he's seen from Jaquan Brisker and the rest of the safeties so far, as well as the team's vaccination rate and if it's improved at all since Franklin first discussed it at Big Ten Media Days last month.

Nittany Lion fans can watch Franklin's complete press conference here!