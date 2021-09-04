 Watch James Franklin's full news conference after Wisconsin win
Watch James Franklin's full news conference after Wisconsin win

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Madison, Wisc. -- Penn State is 1-0 after holding off Wisconsin, 16-10, on Saturday here at Camp Randall.

The Nittany Lions didn't play a perfect game but certainly did enough to earn a victory, and following it, head coach James Franklin spoke to reporters on field level about the keys to a W, the players who made an impact, and much.

"Overall, a gutsy win on the road against a really good opponent," Franklin said. "I think our kids willed it to happen today.

"Pay a ton of respect to the University of Wisconsin and their football program. I've never been here before, it's a beautiful place. It's a tough place, so we're fortunate to get out of here with a win."

Penn State coach James Franklin smiles following his team's 16-10 win over Wisconsin. BWI photo/Steve Manuel
Below, you can watch Franklin's full remarks and questions and answer period with reporters.

The Nittany Lions return to field next Saturday against Ball State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, and FS1 will televise the contest.

