Watch James Franklin's full news conference after Wisconsin win
Madison, Wisc. -- Penn State is 1-0 after holding off Wisconsin, 16-10, on Saturday here at Camp Randall.
The Nittany Lions didn't play a perfect game but certainly did enough to earn a victory, and following it, head coach James Franklin spoke to reporters on field level about the keys to a W, the players who made an impact, and much.
"Overall, a gutsy win on the road against a really good opponent," Franklin said. "I think our kids willed it to happen today.
"Pay a ton of respect to the University of Wisconsin and their football program. I've never been here before, it's a beautiful place. It's a tough place, so we're fortunate to get out of here with a win."
Below, you can watch Franklin's full remarks and questions and answer period with reporters.
The Nittany Lions return to field next Saturday against Ball State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, and FS1 will televise the contest.
