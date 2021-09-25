Watch James Franklin's complete Villanova press conference

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State head coach James Franklin spoke with reporters following the Nittany Lions' 38-17 win over Villanova on Saturday.

Standing on the turf behind Beaver Stadium's south end zone, the eighth-year leader of the Lions talked about how practice went leading up to Saturday, why Noah Cain only had one carry, how the ground game can produce better results, quarterback Sean Clifford, and much more.

Fans can watch his complete news conference below.