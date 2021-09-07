Watch James Franklin's complete Tuesday press conference
Following Penn State's season opening win over Wisconsin over the weekend, James Franklin was back with the media Tuesday afternoon to recap the win over the Badgers.
To start, he discussed some of the pros and cons from the win before being asked about a handful of specific players who missed on Saturday's game, including kicker Jake Pinegar, who was available. Franklin discussed that situation, as well as few other players throughout the course of the press conference.
Other questions included Franklin's thoughts on the targeting call that forced LB Ellis Brooks to leave the game in the third quarter. He'll now be out again during the first half this upcoming weekend.
Be sure to follow our YouTube channel for all of this season's press conferences, including interviews with running back Noah Cain and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., which took place earlier on Tuesday.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook