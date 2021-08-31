Watch James Franklin's complete Tuesday press conference
Penn State's season opener against Wisconsin in now just four days away, which means James Franklin's weekly press conferences started up against on Tuesday.
Following the decision to not release a depth chart this season, which was announced on Monday, there were a variety of questions regarding specific position battles, including who will play at left guard and backup starting quarterback Sean Clifford.
Other questions included Franklin's thoughts on new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and his first few weeks on the practice field, how the wide receiver room has come together in recent weeks and so much more.
Be sure to follow our YouTube channel for all of this season's press conferences, including interviews with wide receiver Jahan Dotson and offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, which took place earlier on Tuesday.
