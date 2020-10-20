Penn State football begins its season in just four days, which means today was James Franklin's first pregame press conference of the 2020 season.

In addition to the news surrounding running back Journey Brown, Franklin also opened his press conference discussing the jersey patch that the team will wear this season. Other notable topics included WR Parker Washington, Joey Porter Jr., how the team plans to travel this season and much more!

