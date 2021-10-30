Watch James Franklin's complete Ohio State press conference
STATE COLLEGE - Penn State played a much better game than some expected, but ultimately they still fell short of a victory, losing to Ohio State Saturday night, 33-24.
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media following the game to discuss what went wrong, as well as where his team goes moving forward.
You can watch his full news conference in the video below.
More Penn State-Ohio State coverage
BWI Live Show: T-Frank and Tom Hannifan recap PSU-Ohio State
Three defining moments from PSU's loss to Ohio State
Five takeaways from Penn State's 33-24 loss at Ohio State
