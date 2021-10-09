Watch James Franklin's complete Iowa press conference
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State's undefeated season came to an end Saturday evening in Iowa City, as the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to escape with a win, 23-20.
Of course, the big news surrounding this game was the loss of quarterback Sean Clifford at the end of the second quarter. James Franklin was asked about him and a variety of other topics during his postgame press conference.
You can watch his full news conference in the video below.
