Watch James Franklin's complete Indiana press conference
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State is 5-0 and cemented itself as a top-five team by dominating Indiana 24-0 Saturday in Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions suffocated the Hoosiers on defense and put up nearly 400 yards of offense in the victory in front of 105,591 fans.
After the win, head coach James Franklin met with reporters behind the south end zone on the field. You can watch his full news conference in the video below.
More Penn State-Indiana coverage
Penn State vs Indiana Game Balls: Which Nittany Lions stood out the most?
Five takeaways from Penn State's 24-0 win over Indiana
Highs and Lows: Mixed bag enough for Penn State over hapless Hoosiers
