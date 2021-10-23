Watch James Franklin's complete Illinois press conference
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State's struggles off of bye weeks continued Saturday, although this time they suffered a major upset to a 2-5 Illinois squad.
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media following the game to discuss what went wrong, as well as his decision to play Sean Clifford at quarterback.
You can watch his full news conference in the video below.
More Penn State-Illinois coverage
