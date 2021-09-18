Watch James Franklin's complete Auburn press conference

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State head coach James Franklin and the rest of the Nittany Lions won an exciting 28-20 win over No. 20 Auburn Saturday night.

Now 3-0, Franklin gave his thoughts on the win, including an excellent night from quarterback Sean Clifford, who completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Franklin typically speaks in the Beaver Stadium media room but he instead chatted outside behind the south end zone as a coronavirus pandemic precaution.

Fans can watch his complete news conference below.