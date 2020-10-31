WATCH: James Franklin postgame press conference
What did Penn State head coach James Franklin have to say following his Nittany Lions' 38-25 loss to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium?
Check out his postgame press conference, here:
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook