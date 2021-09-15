Watch: James Franklin meets with media after Wednesday's practice

Penn State head coach James Franklin held his final news conference with reporters on Wednesday night before the Lions face Auburn in Saturday's White Out game at Beaver Stadium.

The leader of the Nittany Lions covered plenty of ground, including why he answers questions about reports that link him to other jobs the way that he does, the Tigers ahead of a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, and much more.

Fans can see the Q&A session below.

More: Penn State football mailbag