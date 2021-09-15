 Penn State football: James Franklin talks Nittany Lions football, previews Saturday's showdown with Auburn
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-15 19:08:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch: James Franklin meets with media after Wednesday's practice

Ryan Snyder
Blue White Illustrated
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State head coach James Franklin held his final news conference with reporters on Wednesday night before the Lions face Auburn in Saturday's White Out game at Beaver Stadium.

The leader of the Nittany Lions covered plenty of ground, including why he answers questions about reports that link him to other jobs the way that he does, the Tigers ahead of a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, and much more.

Fans can see the Q&A session below.

More: Penn State football mailbag

Head Coach James Franklin

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}