Watch: James Franklin meets with media after Penn State practice

Penn State head coach James Franklin held a question and answer session with reporters on Wednesday night as the Nittany Lions get ready to host Indiana Saturday.

Franklin was asked to address a number of topics, including the situation surrounding defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon. He was also asked about the rotation at tight end, as well as what he's seeming from some top players from Indiana, among other topics.

Fans can see Franklin's Q&A session below. It's Franklin's final media availability prior to kickoff, though he will also join program play-by-play man Steve Jones on the Penn State Coaches Show Thursday at approximately 6:30 p.m., as well.

Related: Practice Observations - Sept. 29